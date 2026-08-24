StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Toni | Canuck Directory's avatar
Toni | Canuck Directory
Aug 24

I bet if you took a deeper dive into the timeline, before the 90’s, perhaps a similar trend will emerge? Hollywood has been the place to be for creatives/ performers worldwide for a bit

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Michael Arturo's avatar
Michael Arturo
Aug 24

Interesting. 90% of these actors are Anglo-Saxon and speak English as their first language, and those of color are not diverse in their attitudes. If you close your eyes, you wouldn't know the difference.

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