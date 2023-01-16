Authored by AI was a collaboration between Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo-Molina, alongside Isadora Campregher Paiva, Bob Schultz and Jessica Yung.

Together we explored the boundaries of AI-powered creativity and the new world we’re all stepping into.

Episode 1 - AI WRITES A MOVIE

0:00 -37:45

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Annndddd.... we're live. In the first episode of 'Authored by AI', the team introduce themselves, the project and start to delve into the complexities of AI-powered creativity.

Hosted by Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo-Molina

Guests (in order of appearance)

Oscar Sharp

Jacob Vauss

Alice Fraser

Edited by Jess Yung and Stephen Follows

Music by Eliel Camargo Molina and GPT-3

Mastering by Adanze "Lady Ze" Unaegbu

Episode 2 - WE SHOW IT TO A PRO

0:00 -36:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Dave co-wrote Finding Nemo. Dave co-wrote jokes for Conan O'Brien. And today, Dave co-wrote with an AI for the first time. Dave isn't sure what to make of it all.

Hosted by Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo Molina

Guests (in order of appearance)

Dave Reynolds

Edited by Jess Yung

Music by Eliel Camargo-Molina and GPT-3

Mastering by Adanze "Lady Ze" Unaegbu

Episode 3 - AI THAT WRITES 101

0:00 -42:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Think of this as the impossible lecture on AI. Recorded across time, but presented as one flow, a series of AI experts line up to contribute to the conversation.

Hosted by Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo-Molina

Guests (in order of appearance)

Mike Kanaan, Author of "T-Minus AI", Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Fellow

Bob Fisher, Professor of Computer Vision at University of Edinburgh

Angelina McMillan-Major, PhD Candidate in Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington

Magnus Sahlgren, Head of research for natural language understanding at AI Sweden

Christoph Molnar, Researcher and author of "Interpretable Machine Learning"

Sameer Singh, Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of California

Amandalynne Paullada, Researcher in Computational Linguistics at the University of Washington

Dan Rockmore, Professor of Math and Computer Science at the University of Dartmouth

Ken Stanley, AI Researcher, former Open-endedness Team Lead at OpenAI

GPT-3

Edited by Eliel Camargo-Molina and Jess Yung

Music by Eliel Camargo-Molina and GPT-3

Mastering by Adanze "Lady Ze" Unaegbu

Episode 4 - CLICK HERE IF SCARED

0:00 -45:46

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

In this episode, we dive into our feelings surrounding the sudden acceleration in AI capabilities and what it means for us humans if it starts writing movies and tackling creative and cognitive tasks.

Hosted by Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo-Molina

Guests (in order of appearance):

Corrie Vaus, Jacob's Mom

Jacob Vaus, AI Content Creator at "CalamityAI"

Pei-Sze Chow, Assistant Professor of Media and Culture at the University of Amsterdam

Dan Rockmore, Professor of Math and Computer Science at the University of Dartmouth

Edited by Jess Yung

Music by Eliel Camargo-Molina and GPT-3

Mastering by Adanze "Lady Ze" Unaegbu

Episode 5 - AN UPDATE IS AVAILABLE

0:00 -54:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Catch up with Stephen and Eliel as they update us on their journey into AI-generated film scripts using GPT-3. They also discuss some of the recent news about AI and scriptwriting while delving into their thoughts on the future of the podcast.

Hosted by Stephen Follows and Eliel Camargo-Molina