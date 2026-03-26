I’m starting on a journey to track the numbers behind great acting. I began with a performance that breaks my heart every time I watch it - Emma Thompson’s in Love Actually.

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

If you want to know more about the channel, here’s a quick primer: