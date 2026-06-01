StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Christopher
2d

I find “Backrooms” an odd film to consider as evidence, given that its lead is an Oscar-nominated actor.

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Christopher Schiller's avatar
Christopher Schiller
2d

Talk about timing. I was about to write a similar themed post on my stack using the apparent appeal of Mark Wahlberg's power to get packaged for a movie seems geared for greenlighting, even when you look at his specific box office returns and most are well under the break even levels using broad measure calculations. It's almost like you'd want to try to cast him to get the financing to make the film, then recast his role as you go to shoot in order to avoid his cost and still make the film that can make money. I stopped myself going down that rabbit holw when I thought, "Is his story anomalous?" Are there a whole cadre of actors that are "salable" to financiers yet don't get the comperable audience draw? I ended up casually saying, I'll have to ask Steven Follows for the numbers."

Your numbers do lay out some argument groundrules for those approaching stars for their films, derived from your base numbers. Like, if you're trying to get a named star, don't commit more than 25% of your budget to land them, the return won't cover that spend. And if you go for two, they'll have to both be less than the 40% gain combined or its not worth it in returns.

You always give us lots to contemplate! Thanks for that.

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