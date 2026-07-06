StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Helen's avatar
Helen
1d

I’ve grown highly skeptical of the Black List due to what I view as a track record of misleading public statements from Franklin Leonard regarding his operations. Letting the owner essentially plug his unrelated, controversial business right in the article wasn't exactly reassuring.

Doing my best to put that aside, I have some reservations regarding your analysis of the 18% credit differential. While I recognize that you explicitly constructed a control group by matching writers in similar positions to isolate the list's impact, the comparison itself remains fundamentally skewed. Matching writers on observable baseline metrics fails to capture the critical, unobservable variable that actually lands a script on the annual Black List: latent industry momentum.

The annual Black List does select these scripts themselves, it simply polls the industry on scripts executives are already buzzing about. To get onto the list in the first place, a script already needs an immense amount of existing advocacy, representation, and internal momentum. Therefore, your control group doesn't represent identical writers where one randomly received a "Black List bump." Instead, the comparison is inadvertently drawn between writers who already possessed critical mass in development circles and those who, despite looking similar on paper, simply lacked that specific pre-existing institutional heat. The 18% credit delta is almost certainly measuring that initial variance in insider reputation rather than an independent lift generated by the list itself.

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Ramiro Blanco's avatar
Ramiro Blanco
1d

This quote's interesting:

"What the Black List does is put a very bright spotlight on that script so that the people who should read it actually do."

What you could argue from the numbers is that the black list puts a very bright spotlight on those who decide what goes on the black list. All the data can work to legitimize that spotlight.

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