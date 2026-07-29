StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Thomas Thonson's avatar
Thomas Thonson
2h

The Nicholl was never open to all, it always had earnings caps.

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An Actor Explains's avatar
An Actor Explains
3h

These are truths many of us in the industry know inherently!

Thanks for putting them into words and clarifying.

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