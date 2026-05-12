StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jason Godfrey's avatar
Jason Godfrey
3d

I'm disheartened to live in a world where shrek is only on that list twice.

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Robin A Henderson's avatar
Robin A Henderson
2d

Interesting discoveries. Cannes seems to be more about spectacle than substance, but still affects a film’s critical versus commercial success.

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