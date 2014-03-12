This is the final of ten articles revealing the results of my survey of 1,235 film industry professionals. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.

Key Findings - Film financing

27% of film financing came from private finance / high net worth individuals

Government grants and tax incentives combined account for 21% of film funding

Where does film financing come from?

The largest source of film financing was Private Finance, which includes high-net worth investors. The second largest source was Pre-sales, where the film is sold to sales agents or distributor prior to completion (sometimes just based on a script and cast list). Tax incentives and government funding combined account for 21% of film financing for feature films.

About the survey

The survey involved 1,235 film industry professionals, all of whom have attended at least one of the three major film markets (Cannes, Berlin or AFM) within the past five years. I asked questions on a variety of hot topics including piracy, the appeal of 3D, gender, and how optimistic industry professionals are for 2014. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and if you have any questions or require clarification on anything please contact me.