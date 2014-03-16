The views of 1,235 working film professionals on topics such as piracy, the appeal of 3D, gender, business practices and how optimistic industry professionals are for the future.

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The 2014 Film Industry Survey, conducted by Stephen Follows, gathered data from 1,235 film professionals who had attended major film markets such as Cannes, Berlin, or AFM. The survey explored key topics like piracy, gender disparities, investment in film, and the industry's optimism for the future. Findings revealed that 53% of respondents felt piracy had no negative impact on their business, though it affected those in Sales and Distribution more significantly. Additionally, 39% of respondents admitted to illegally downloading films, highlighting the pervasive issue within the industry.

On gender inequality, the survey showed divided opinions. While 68% of those working on lower budgets believed women faced more challenges than men, only 37% of those on higher budgets felt the same. The survey also explored industry perceptions on 3D films, with only 5% finding them more enjoyable than 2D. When it came to investment, over half of the respondents viewed film as a sensible business investment, though confidence varied between sectors.

The report also provided insights into trends, with most professionals prioritising the quality of scripts and concepts when selecting projects. The future outlook appeared optimistic, with 65% of respondents believing 2014 would be a better year than 2013. The survey concluded by examining film financing, revealing that 27% of funds came from private investors and a significant portion from government grants and tax incentives.