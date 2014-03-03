This is the first of ten articles revealing the results of my survey of 1,235 film industry professionals. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.

Key Findings - Piracy

53% said that piracy had either no effect or a positive effect on their business.

The largest effect of piracy is within Sales & Distribution, where 67% said it had hurt their business in some way.

One in five people working within Sales & Distribution feel that piracy has threatened their profession.

Nearly two thirds of those working on budgets under $1 million do not feel piracy has negatively affected their business.

“How has film piracy affected your business?”

Half of all my respondents felt that piracy had no effect on their business. 37% felt it had reduced their business' income, 9% said it had "seriously threatened" their profession and 3% felt it had helped their business.

Breakdown by sector

Unsurprisingly, the sectors which felt most negatively affected by piracy were Sales, Distribution and Exhibition.

Breakdown by budget level

About the survey

