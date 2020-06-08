StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Bhargav Chandramouli's avatar
Bhargav Chandramouli
Mar 5

wait i'm confused. the threshold to be considered for the dataset is at least 15 feature film credits, but 70% of them only have 1 credit? am i missing something?

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