StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jim's avatar
Jim
Feb 20, 2025

Found one that's got The Butler beat: Desperation Road, with a whopping 45 producers. Now that's ridiculous.

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