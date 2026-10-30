StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Philippe Gosselin's avatar
Philippe Gosselin
2d

What a fucking racket. Thanks for your hard work Stephen

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Marc Baron's avatar
Marc Baron
2d

For comparison...what do the various studio heads (the ones SAG-AFTRA negotiates with/against) make ?

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