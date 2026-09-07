StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jared A. Brock's avatar
Jared A. Brock
Sep 7

Imagine paying €6,264 to stay in an ibis. 😂

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Doug Block's avatar
Doug Block
Sep 7

Rooms in Boulder for Sundance are skyrocketing, too. If they're even available.

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