The age profile of horror audiences is fascinating.

Horror has a relatively low percentage of the youngest audience segment (just 15.8% are under 18) while also having the lowest percentage of the oldest audience segment (11.8% are over 45 years old).

The lack of children and teenagers in the audience is understandable, given the high chance of the movies containing objectionable material (see Section Eight) and being an unlikely pick for parents organising family trips to the cinema.