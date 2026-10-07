Another Film Data Scientist video investigation into a pressing topic of our time.

This time - how tall is Tom Cruise, really?

I measured the gap between actors' eyes in 8 million frames from 2,000 films to find out whether Hollywood's most famous 5'7" man is secretly being made to look taller.

I am uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: