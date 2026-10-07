StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Leigh Dodds's avatar
Leigh Dodds
7d

Please do Mark Hamill: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/oct/27/the-bigger-luke-hypothesis-going-deep-on-star-wars-most-absurd-fan-theory

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Marc-Paul Lee's avatar
Marc-Paul Lee
7d

This was fun! I'm interested in Cruise's height since I'm also 5'7. I'm the same height as Cruise! I'm not uncomfortable with my height and I'm glad to hear that Cruise apparently is not, either, at least in his films. I know there are a lot of people who like to hate on Cruise for one reason or another (cough-Scientology-cough), but from everything I've read about him he sounds like like a pretty decent guy for someone who is as famous as he is. Maybe there's a topic for a future study: reputation vs box-office returns.

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