Another Film Data Scientist video investigation into a pressing topic of our time.
This time - how tall is Tom Cruise, really?
I measured the gap between actors' eyes in 8 million frames from 2,000 films to find out whether Hollywood's most famous 5'7" man is secretly being made to look taller.
I am uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).
And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer:
Please do Mark Hamill: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/oct/27/the-bigger-luke-hypothesis-going-deep-on-star-wars-most-absurd-fan-theory
This was fun! I'm interested in Cruise's height since I'm also 5'7. I'm the same height as Cruise! I'm not uncomfortable with my height and I'm glad to hear that Cruise apparently is not, either, at least in his films. I know there are a lot of people who like to hate on Cruise for one reason or another (cough-Scientology-cough), but from everything I've read about him he sounds like like a pretty decent guy for someone who is as famous as he is. Maybe there's a topic for a future study: reputation vs box-office returns.