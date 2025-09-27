StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefano Tevini's avatar
Stefano Tevini
3d

This is how complexity should always be analyzed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward Douglas's avatar
Edward Douglas
3d

Wow! Another great piece, Stephen! This has become my favorite thing to read online by far!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture