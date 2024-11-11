StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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@robopulp
Nov 11, 2024

This was an interesting topic. I wonder if the increase in DEI practices affected this trend you pinpointed. It seems like when it comes to horror the relation between writer and producer is tightest, because a writer who wants to make horror films almost by necessity needs to know how to attract investors, producers and distributors, and still maintain their cinematic vision. I would definitely want producer credit in something I wrote, both to have a say in production decisions, and for the potential equity if the movie succeeds in a big way, which is a strong possibility with horror.

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