StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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GATTACA's avatar
GATTACA
2d

The lead for Highlander isn't Russell Crowe or Dave Bautista but Henry Cavill; he is 42.

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Matthew Prince's avatar
Matthew Prince
3d

Great article, Stephen, but as action stars, don't you mean MCU and DC characters? Hollywood is not casting 30-50 year old men in original, high concept movies anymore. They stopped doing that 15 years ago. Everything is IP-related. Chris Evans even complained of this, having played Captain America in 11 MCU movies including cameos, while not having any time to play other action/thriller characters or even be offered good scripts as he was always "on retainer" for Marvel/Disney.

Jason Statham seems to hold the entire cinematic B-movie market as the ONLY mid-budget star investors and studios will back and even he is getting cliched now.

The remaining real action stars, trained in martial arts and/or naturally athletic do consistent Video on Demand like Scott Adkins, Frank Grillo and Michael Jai White.

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