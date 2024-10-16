Last week I spent some time looking into film industry Substacks. I heard such great things about the platform that I have decided to move over to it myself. The lure of the community, the ease of publishing and the powerful great tools make it irresistible.

What does this mean for current subscribers?

There will be no change. If you were on my previous mailing list, you have been moved over to the Substack replacement and will continue to get my weekly emails each Monday.

What does this mean for readers?

The core of my content will remain exactly as it was, and free to all.

In addition, I will be able to provide additional content to paying subscribers. This includes something I am often asked for - the raw data.

Full subscribers will be able to download Excel sheets with the data from the charts on new articles.

I will also slowly work through the old archive, creating data tables for those articles. If I haven’t got to an older article yet and you would like the data, email me, and I will bump that article to the top of the list and send you the data.

In some rare cases, I won’t be allowed to share the data, so I can’t promise this will be for every single chart. But I will do my best, and in the vast majority of cases, I don’t expect it to be a problem.

Do I have to subscribe?

Nope. The majority of my content will remain free and accessible to all. My mission is to help all filmmakers, not just those in a privileged place in life.

Why should I subscribe?

There are a few things you get by moving from a free to a paid subscription: