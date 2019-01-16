An analysis of 12,000+ unproduced feature film screenplays and the scores they received, revealing what professional script readers think makes a good screenplay. In partnership with ScreenCraft.

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We analysed 12,309 feature film screenplays that were submitted to screenplay competitions and for script reports. All of the scripts were read by professional script readers, who gave the scripts an overall score as well as scores for other factors, including plot, characterisation and voice. We looked for connections and correlations to discover what professional script readers think a good screenplay looks like.

The report goes into more detail and more topics, but below are nine tips screenwriters should take on board to help improve their chances of impressing script readers.