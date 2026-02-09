Over the years I have been asked why I don’t have a YouTube channel, especially given the cinematic nature of the things I study.

The honest answer is just time.

But over the past few months I have been quietly beavering away, building up a bank of videos which bring some of my past data studies to life in a fun way.

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks throughout 2026 so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

To help explain the channel I also created a short channel trailer: