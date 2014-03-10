This is the eighth of ten articles revealing the results of my survey of 1,235 film industry professionals from within the global film industry. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.

Key Findings - Optimism in the global film industry

65% of the respondents think that business will be better in 2014 than 2013.

Only 9% feel that 2014 will be worse than 2013.

The most optimistic sectors are Development and Post-Production.

The most pessimistic sectors are Sales & Distribution and Exhibition.

There was almost no difference in the level of optimism across budget ranges

How optimistic is the industry about the future?

Breakdown by sector

Breakdown by budget level

About the survey

The survey involved 1,235 film industry professionals, all of whom have attended at least one of the three major film markets (Cannes, Berlin or AFM) within the past five years. I asked questions on a variety of hot topics including piracy, the appeal of 3D, gender, and how optimistic industry professionals are for 2014. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.