This isn’t a new data study. It’s something I’ve been working on for the past few months, and I’m very proud of it.

I’ve made a book with the artist Miriam Elia. It’s called We make a movie, it comes out just before Christmas, and from today you can pre-order it.

Miriam is the artist behind We Go to the Gallery, a satire of the art world dressed up as a 1960s children’s reading book. When the first book was published, Penguin initially sent lawyers after her, then realised it was a great idea and stole it.

Miriam’s Dung Beetle books have since sold more than 250,000 copies. We’ve known each other for a long time, and we decided that the film industry was ripe for the next instalment in her series.

We make a movie follows John, a talented young man with a good idea for a movie, all the way to Hollywood and back again.

Along the way, he meets many important people, each of whom takes a small piece of him home.

Miriam painted all twenty pictures by hand, in gouache, and we wrote the words together.

And if you’re feeling that there is too little data in it - fear not. I squeezed in a few useful charts.

A word of warning. It looks like a children’s book, but please don’t give it to a child (unless they work in development). It contains swearing, cocaine and producers.

It’s a hardback with 48 pages and 20 paintings, and it costs £20 plus postage. There’s also a signed artist’s edition, limited to 200 copies, for £45. We’ll post every pre-order in December, as soon as the books arrive from the printer.

It makes a good present for anyone who loves film, or anyone in the industry you’d like to bring down a peg or two. We post worldwide, although outside the UK I can’t promise it will arrive before Christmas.

Pre-order 'We make a movie'

Thank you for reading, and for indulging me. Normal data service resumes next week.