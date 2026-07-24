In my latest Film Data Scientist video, I’m sciening the shit out of Matt Damon to see how we like these apples.

Put another way, I looked at over a million frames of Matt Damon’s on-screen performances to understand the power of his acting and his enduring charm.

Along the way, I assessed how much it’s cost for humanity to keep trusting Matt Damon (Hint: it's quadrillions of dollars).

I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: