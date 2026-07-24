Quantising Matt Damon's performances to decode his trick
Audiences are nearly twice as likely to describe Matt Damon as trustworthy or honest, compared with actors in general, despite the fact that 21 of his 47 roles roles are built on deception.
In my latest Film Data Scientist video, I’m sciening the shit out of Matt Damon to see how we like these apples.
Put another way, I looked at over a million frames of Matt Damon’s on-screen performances to understand the power of his acting and his enduring charm.
Along the way, I assessed how much it’s cost for humanity to keep trusting Matt Damon (Hint: it's quadrillions of dollars).
I’ll be uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).
And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer:
This was hilarious and amazing. Thank you Stephen.
Well this put a smile on my face!