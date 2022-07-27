Episode 17 - July 27, 2022

0:00 -33:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

UK independent film sector "strained to the point of market failure", cinema giant Vue’s lenders take over the company.

Episode 16 - July 20, 2022

0:00 -33:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Disney may lose exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse, high inflation hitting Hollywood hard.

Episode 15 - July 13, 2022

0:00 -48:10

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's crazy fees for tiny bits of work, big movie industry debate settled.

Episode 14 - July 6, 2022

0:00 -55:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

UK movie and TV industry skills shortage, average age of lead actors on the rise.

Episode 13 - June 29, 2022

0:00 -53:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

How 'cinematic universes' work, how much control movie directors really have.

Episode 12 - June 22, 2022

0:00 -1:01:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Vue denies cancelling Dashcam due to its content, La La Land composer takes talent agency WME to court.

Episode 11 - June 15, 2022

0:00 -55:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Netflix's new movie-making strategy, how different 'producer' credits work.

Episode 10 - June 8, 2022

0:00 -44:51

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Spike Lee enters the NFT space, Curzon cinema chain lowers its ticket prices.

Episode 9 - June 1, 2022

0:00 -40:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

American Pavilion interns at Cannes have to pay to work there, Amazon’s spending on TV and film in the UK passes £1bn.

Episode 8 - May 24, 2022

0:00 -49:43

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Financial developments at Cannes 2022, why 3D movies are making a comeback.

Episode 7 - May 18, 2022

0:00 -39:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Summer Tentpole Season kicks off, Cannes Film Festival preview.

Episode 6 - May 11, 2022

0:00 -39:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Half of Russia’s cinemas could close, MGM’s library valued at $3.4bn.

Episode 5 - May 4, 2022

0:00 -44:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

CinemaCon roundup, variable pricing in movie theatres.

Episode 4 - April 27, 2022

0:00 -43:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

New Mexico issues biggest possible fine to Rust producers, Netflix loses subscribers for the first time in ten years.

Episode 3 - April 20, 2022

0:00 -35:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2's big opening weekend, "decentralised" movie studios explained.

Episode 2 - April 13, 2022

0:00 -36:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Channel 4 privatisation, Oscar Issac's Marvel contract.

Episode 1 - April 6, 2022

0:00 -42:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The financial fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap, Cineworld's £500m losses.