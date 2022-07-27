Episode 17 - July 27, 2022
UK independent film sector "strained to the point of market failure", cinema giant Vue’s lenders take over the company.
Episode 16 - July 20, 2022
Disney may lose exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse, high inflation hitting Hollywood hard.
Episode 15 - July 13, 2022
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro's crazy fees for tiny bits of work, big movie industry debate settled.
Episode 14 - July 6, 2022
UK movie and TV industry skills shortage, average age of lead actors on the rise.
Episode 13 - June 29, 2022
How 'cinematic universes' work, how much control movie directors really have.
Episode 12 - June 22, 2022
Vue denies cancelling Dashcam due to its content, La La Land composer takes talent agency WME to court.
Episode 11 - June 15, 2022
Netflix's new movie-making strategy, how different 'producer' credits work.
Episode 10 - June 8, 2022
Spike Lee enters the NFT space, Curzon cinema chain lowers its ticket prices.
Episode 9 - June 1, 2022
American Pavilion interns at Cannes have to pay to work there, Amazon’s spending on TV and film in the UK passes £1bn.
Episode 8 - May 24, 2022
Financial developments at Cannes 2022, why 3D movies are making a comeback.
Episode 7 - May 18, 2022
Summer Tentpole Season kicks off, Cannes Film Festival preview.
Episode 6 - May 11, 2022
Half of Russia’s cinemas could close, MGM’s library valued at $3.4bn.
Episode 5 - May 4, 2022
CinemaCon roundup, variable pricing in movie theatres.
Episode 4 - April 27, 2022
New Mexico issues biggest possible fine to Rust producers, Netflix loses subscribers for the first time in ten years.
Episode 3 - April 20, 2022
Sonic The Hedgehog 2's big opening weekend, "decentralised" movie studios explained.
Episode 2 - April 13, 2022
Channel 4 privatisation, Oscar Issac's Marvel contract.
Episode 1 - April 6, 2022
The financial fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap, Cineworld's £500m losses.