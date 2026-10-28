StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Annelise Larson's avatar
Annelise Larson
1d

Thanks for sharing this, Stephen. I’m researching international private-investment incentives for feature films for the Canadian Media Producers Association. We’re looking at how much usable money reaches production and what producers retain, so this is very relevant.

A couple of questions: do the Form D figures reflect amounts raised when the filings were made, or were you able to track final fundraising outcomes? And which countries does the loan sample cover, with fees included in those annual rates or calculated separately?

Is there a methodology note or fuller analysis available that we could reference in the study?

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Randy Greenberg's avatar
Randy Greenberg
8h

Great information all around!

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