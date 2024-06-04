Business of Film Explained 6

0:00 -1:21:00

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400!!!! Business of Film VI, Audience Questions, the Film Tax Credit, AI & Film Updates with Stephen Follows, Giles Alderson, Dom Lenoir and Phil Hawkins

400 EPISODES!!!! We are back with another Business of Film Explained chatting about the latest industry news, answering audience film-making questions. We also discuss the Film Tax Credit which is officially here, and A.I which is also here unofficially! We also chat film fest...

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Xmas 2023

0:00 -1:28:48

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Our filmmaking wrap up and Christmas / New Year QUIZ of 2023!

Join Giles Alderson, Stephen Follows, Dom Lenoir, Sophie Rodger, Tobias Vees and Andrew Rodger as they discuss their films of the year, what has changed in the film industry this last year & filmmaking issues their would adapt if they could.

What can we/you do differently and positively in 2024 to make our films and make the change needed to do so.

Plus who will win the Christmas QUIZ? Does Dom stand a chance now Phil Hawkins can’t make it?

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Business of Film Explained 5

0:00 -1:10:39

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Join us for the 5th edition of The Business of Film Explained ! Our series on the business aspects on our film industry and how we can help you over come them!

On this episode we dive into the fact that the SAG Strike is OVER! and now they are over what does this mean for you, the indie filmmaker.

We discuss what benefits the actors negotiated and what can we expect next. Joining your ears is the legend that is film data researcher Stephen Follows and directors and producers Giles Alderson, Dom Lenoir and Phil Hawkins!

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Business of Film Explained 4

0:00 -1:10:39

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Business of Film IV - How is the SAG strike affecting you as creatives, filmmakers and directors & more.

On our 350th episode --- The Business of Film Explained is BACK and we dive into the SAG Strike and how this will affect you as creatives, filmmakers and directors. The fab Stephen Follows joins Giles Alderson, Dom Lenoir and Phil Hawkins to discuss what is happening with the SAG.

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Business of Film Explained 3

0:00 -1:17:28

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On the 3rd episode of our new strand on the filmmakers podcast called The Business of Film Explained we go deep in facts, stats, percentages and figures of film-making with film data researcher Stephen Follows and directors and producers Giles Alderson, Dom Lenoir and Phil Hawkins!

Why is the WGA writers strike happening?

What are the studios offering?

Can UK writers and producers work in the UK and Hollywood right now?

Why you need to be careful not to step over the picket line.

We answer audience questions and discuss A.I and it’s effect on screenwriting and film-making

Are A.I plagiarizing machines?, can they fill in BFI forms for us?

Should we embrace A.I?

And we ask Chat GPT to ask us some film-making questions to quite remarkable results.

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Business of Film Explained 2

0:00 -1:22:39

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The Business of Film Explained II : How and why you can be a filmmaker with Stephen Follows, Giles Alderson and Phil Hawkins

One the 2nd episode of our new strand on the filmmakers podcast called The Business of Film Explained we go deep in facts, stats, percentages and figures of film-making with film data researcher Stephen Follows and directors and producers Giles Alderson and Phil Hawkins.

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Business of Film Explained 1

0:00 -58:31

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'The Business of Film Explained' with Stephen Follows, Giles Alderson and Phil Hawkins

What percentage of directors, producers and writers make more than one feature film. The first in a new strand of episodes on the business of film wonderfully called 'The Business of Film Explained'. The fabulous Stephen Follows joins Giles Alderson and Phil Hawkins.

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