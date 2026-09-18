StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Dan Mirvish
Sep 18

Ha! I assumed you meant what crew position! Curious what the lifespan is of directors/producers in particular (and yes, this is of particular concern these days :)

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