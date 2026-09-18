In my latest Film Data Scientist video, I’m looking at on-screen death rates to figure out how representative movies are of real life. Plus, if you want to join the crime underworld, I’ll show you what level of employment to shoot for to secure that all-important balance of benefits and survival rates.

I am uploading new video essays every couple of weeks, so make sure you’re subscribed on YouTube to get notified when another drops (also, subscribing will really help me out with the Algorithm Gods, so it would mean a lot to me - thank you!).

And to help explain the channel, I also created a short channel trailer: