South by Southwest (better known as SXSW) is a festival like no other. It’s a sprawling, high-energy convergence of film, music, and tech that transforms Austin into a whirlwind of screenings, panels, performances, and unexpected encounters.

To help this year’s attendees, I reached out to past festival attendees for their best advice. And boy, did they deliver. This article distils the insights of over 200 people who generously shared their experiences.

What stood out most was just how much people love SXSW. Again and again, I heard about the energy, the creativity, and the sheer joy of being part of something so dynamic.

But they also emphasised the importance of preparation. Many described feeling overwhelmed by the non-stop pace, the endless choices, and the challenge of balancing it all.

So, here’s a guide to making the most of SXSW - navigating the chaos, seizing opportunities, and connecting with the people and ideas that make it special.

Enjoy!

1. Before You Arrive

Define your goals . Many attendees stressed the importance of being clear about why you’re attending - whether it’s networking, showcasing your work, meeting potential investors, or simply soaking in inspiration. Many highlighted how SXSW merges film, music, and tech, making it a great place to expand creative connections beyond just the film industry. One filmmaker shared, 'I didn’t expect to meet so many people outside my field, but those conversations ended up being the most valuable.'

Choose the right badge. Several people recommended understanding badge types in advance, as access levels vary significantly. One interviewee said, 'I wish I had realised how limited my access was with the wrong badge.' SXSW offers four badge types: Platinum ($2,195) Primary Access to all SXSW events and other perks. Interactive ($1,595) Primary Access to all conference events, and secondary access to Film & TV screenings and Music Festival showcases. Film & TV ($1,355) Primary Access to all SXSW Film & TV Festival screenings, Film & TV sessions, mentors and workshops, Comedy Showcases, and secondary access to Interactive and Music Programming. Music ($895) Primary Access to Music Festival showcases, music programming, mentor sessions, and workshops, Comedy Festival showcases, and secondary access to Interactive and Film & TV programming.

Link your badge online. Upload a photo and link it to your SXSW account via id.sxsw.com before picking it up. Many attendees mentioned that skipping this step caused delays at badge pickup.

Register and book accommodation early. Hotels sell out fast, and multiple people warned that staying too far from downtown can make navigating the festival much harder. If you can, stay near downtown Austin to avoid long commutes.

Pack wisely. Essentials include: Portable charger as you’ll be on your phone constantly for scheduling and networking. Business cards and/or a QR code for exchanging contacts. Your water bottle is your friend as Austin can be warm, and staying hydrated is crucial. Layered clothing helps you deal with the fluctuating Austin weather. Comfortable shoes were listed as essential by many people as you’ll be walking miles each day. A small bag for carrying essentials and the free stuff you’ll collect. An old-school notebook & pen will save you when your phone is dead. Free food is available, but it’s best to have packed snacks too, so you always have something on hand.



Do your research and sign up for events as soon as the guide/program comes out. There were so many amazing seminars, screenings, speakers at the festival the year I went. But I didn't make it to most of them because I kinda figured, I'll just go to things I want when I want to. But these events fill up really fast. Wes Hurley, Filmmaker/Writer

2. Badge Pickup & Event Access

Badge collection is available from March 2–15, with Friday, March 7 being the busiest. Arrive early to avoid long lines (see badge pickup hours). You will need a government-issued ID to pick up your badge.

SXXpress passes provide front-of-line access to high-demand events. They can be requested through the SXSW GO app or the SXSW Schedule, starting at 9am the day before the event (two days before for Platinum badges). Platinum badge holders can book up to 5 passes per day, 2 days in advance. Interactive badge holders can book up to 4 passes per day, 1 day in advance. Film & TV badge holders can book up to 3 passes per day, 1 day in advance. Music badge holders can book up to 2 passes per day, 1 day in advance.

The SXSW event status system uses a Green-Yellow-Red system to indicate venue capacity. Check the SXSW app or digital venue boards before heading to an event.

Arrive early. For screenings, plan to be in line at least an hour in advance. Queue cards are handed out to badge holders until capacity is met, but you have to stay at the venue once you have one.

Always have a backup plan. If a session or screening is full, pivot to another event instead of wasting time waiting.

Use SXXpress passes wisely. These are best reserved for the biggest keynotes, most anticipated screenings, or major panels.

For Film & TV screenings, queue cards guarantee entry if you stay in line . If you don’t get one, Buffer Cards are handed out next - these allow entry if space becomes available.

For Music showcases, some venues offer general admission tickets once badgeholders have entered, so check if that’s an option.

SXSW distinguishes itself from traditional festivals due to its unique convergence of creative industries, everything from film to music to tech innovations and everything in between. It's a more casual and experimental vibe than you would see at, say, Cannes, and first-time attendees would find themselves networking with a wide range of creative industries. Jill Rosen, Conscious Hollywood

3. Getting Around

Use maps.SXSW.com for live shuttle tracking, venue maps, and navigation.

Free shuttles run between major venues, making it easier to navigate the city. They are a great option, but they fill up quickly during peak times.

Other transport options include: Biking is quick and practical, but Austin gets crowded. Walking is great as many venues are close together, although plan your routes and timings in advance, (and don’t forget those comfortable shoes). Rideshares can be slow due to road closures and surge pricing. Consider booking in advance during peak hours. Austin’s MetroRapid bus is a cheap and effective option. SXSW Accessibility Services offer transportation options for attendees with mobility needs .



Two great things if you have the time: $1 bus from the airport to downtown Austin (might be $1.50 now). Also, there is a town 45 minutes away called Lockhart, which is the capital of Texas BBQ and is off the hook. Better than any BBQ in Austin and feels like a trip into another time and era. Bill Straus, Bridge Independent

4. Making the Most of Events

Prioritise key sessions. One festival veteran said, 'The best way to avoid FOMO is to pick one must-see event per day and let the rest fall into place.' Several attendees mentioned that 'having a clear plan while leaving space for spontaneity' was the best approach.

Use the 'rule of two feet' . If a session isn’t valuable, leave and find something better. There’s always another great talk, screening, or event happening nearby.

Check for encore sessions as some high-demand talks are repeated later in the festival. You can search specifically for them in the schedule (currently empty but they will fill up once the festival kicks off).

Embrace serendipity. Some of the best experiences happen unexpectedly - stumbling into panels, joining random conversations, or catching unplanned screenings.

See other people’s films. Many filmmakers stressed that watching others’ work is just as important as showcasing your own. 'The best way to build a network is by supporting your peers,' one person noted.

My advice would be: Seek out & thank the programmers that invited your film to play. Ask them what some of their other favorite films are that they picked to play the fest & why. Go to see as many films as possible other than your own. After the screenings, approach the filmmakers & congratulate them, introduce yourself, and ask them a question about their process. Chris James Thompson, Good Credit Productions

5. Networking Like a Pro

Talk to people in lines. Many people said they made lifelong connections just by chatting with those next to them. A number of people said a variation of 'Some of my best collaborations started in a queue'.

Attend networking events. Official meetups, filmmaker lunches, and informal gatherings are great for expanding your network. If an event requires an RSVP, sign up as soon as possible. Spots go fast.

Search sites like Eventbrite for possible networking events.

Know how to introduce yourself. Have a short, clear pitch about who you are and what you do. Keep it concise, engaging, and memorable.

Use business cards or digital alternatives. QR codes with your contact details, links, or project websites are faster and more effective than a stack of paper cards. If you do go old-school, make sure your card stands out.

Organise contacts while you still remember them. By the end of the week, your phone will be full of random names and no idea who’s who. Add quick notes about how you met and what you talked about.

Follow up quickly and personally. A short message within a few days, referencing where you met, can go a long way. Everyone appreciates a “Great to meet you at [x] screening“ or “It was great to chat to you about [y]”. Be that hero.

Engage with local press. A filmmaker advised “Great national press won’t do much if your screening is half-empty. Local media can help fill seats”.

Talk to the people you're standing in line with, introduce yourself, ask them why they're here, what they like, what they're working on. We've ended up doing business with some of those folks and becoming lifelong friends with others. Nothing like connecting with someone who shares your passion. Alan Berg, Arts & Labor

6. Maximising the Perks

Many brand activations and lounges offer free food and drinks . Several filmmakers mentioned that 'you can easily make it through the day without buying food if you plan right' and suggested checking social media for last-minute free events.

The SXSW registrants lounge is a networking hub with free drinks, quiet seating, and (most importantly) power outlets.

Recharge zones offer a place to unwind, but they’re exclusive to Platinum badge holders. If you don’t have one, make friends with someone who does.

The Family Room is at room 405 of the Austin Marriott Downtown available for attendees with kids and includes breastfeeding areas and a fridge.

Sensory rooms provide a quiet space if you need a break from the crowds. head to room 415B in the Hilton Hotel or room 207 in the JW Marriott.

Follow SXSW social media channels for last-minute event announcements.

Order food at the Alamo during film screenings for maximum efficiency on days with a packed schedule. Eat local and tip your servers. Addie Poris, WME

7. Surviving the Chaos

Pace yourself. Trying to do everything will leave you exhausted by day two. Prioritise key events and be realistic about what you can manage.

Schedule breaks. Find time for a coffee stop, a quiet lounge, or even a short nap. If you can sneak back to your hotel for 30 minutes of downtime, do it.

Hydrate constantly. Austin’s dry climate will catch up with you. Carry a refillable water bottle - it’s one of the best things you can bring.

Sleep when you can. Late nights and early mornings are inevitable. If you can’t get a full night’s sleep, strategic naps are your best friend.

Have a fallback plan. If a session or screening is full, don’t waste time waiting around - move on to the next best thing. The SXSW app’s event status indicators will help.

Between screenings, press, parties, and meetings, having a film at SXSW is absolutely exhausting. So few filmmakers have the opportunity to screen a film at a festival as amazing as SXSW, make sure to be intentional about savoring the experience. David Altrogge, Vinegar Hill

8. Beyond SXSW Enjoying Austin

Don’t forget that you’re in one of America’s greatest cities. If you have time - explore!

Austin’s late-night eats . Several attendees suggested food trucks as the best late-night option, with one filmmaker calling them 'a crucial part of the SXSW experience.'

The BBQ spots most frequently mentioned by the people I interviewed were Franklin’s BBQ appears to be legendary and well worth the wait. Terry Black’s BBQ is a solid alternative with shorter lines. Lockhart (45 minutes away) is considered the BBQ capital of Texas.

South Congress is the place to head for vintage shopping, murals, and coffee.

Zilker Park & Barton Springs is a great spot to relax.

Enjoy Austin’s live music scene. Many attendees said the music showcases are one of the most unique aspects of SXSW, even for filmmakers. One person noted “I went to see a band on a whim and ended up meeting a composer for my next project”.

Make sure you find a break in your schedule to fit in at least one authentic Texas BBQ experience. Because having an authentic Texas BBQ experience means waiting in line, meeting people in line, and salivating in line. It just enhances SXSW as a whole. It’s a big part of what the festival is about: connecting. Andrew Carter, Director

SXSW is an intense, immersive experience. Go in with a plan but leave room for spontaneity. Meet people, explore the festival, and enjoy Austin.

No matter what, you’ll walk away with new ideas, fresh inspiration, and valuable connections. Good luck!

So many thanks

This article took a long time to put together, largely because everyone was so generous with their time and thoughts. I reached out to almost 500 people who had projects at SXSW in the past - and the majority replied and engaged me in conversation. I am used to a slightly more cynical response rate!

The overall vibe was one of excitement, due to how much they enjoyed SXSW.

Many asked to be anonymous, but among those who helped and were ok with their name being used were…

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Aaron, Adam*, Addie, Alan, Alex*, Alexandra*, Amanda*, Ana, Andrea, Andrew*, Angela, Anna*, Anne, Annie, Arianne*, Ariel, Ashley, Ben*, Benjamin*, Beth, Bianca, Bill, Bob, Brandon, Brian*, Brooke*, Byrke, Capella, Carlos, Carmen*, Carole, Carolina, Carter, Cassandra, Catherine*, Chad, Charlotte, Chris*, Christine*, Clare, Cole, Courtney, Dan*, Daniel*, Danielle*, David*, Derek, Diego, Dixon, Elizabeth*, Emily*, Emma*, Erica*, Erin, Falco, Flavio, Hannah*, Henry, Ian*, Jack, Jacki*, Jake, James*, Jamie, Jason*, Jay, Jeff*, Jenna, Jennifer*, Jennyfer, Jeremy*, Jessica*, Jessie*, Jill, Jim*, Joann, Joanna*, Joe, John, Jon*, Jonathan*, Josh*, Juan, Jude, Julia*, Julian, Justin, Kabeer, Kara*, Karina, Kate*, Katherine, Katie, Kayla*, Kelley, Kent, Kevin, Kristin, Laura*, Lauren*, lda, Leah, Lee*, Lisa*, Liz, Louis, Madeleine, Madison*, Maria*, Mark, Marwan, Matt*, Matthew*, Max*, Melissa, Mia*, Michael*, Michelle, Mike, Morgan*, Nancy, Natacha, Natasha, Neil, Nesma, Nicholas, Nicole*, Omar, Parker, Pati, Patricia, Paul, Peter, Polaris, Rachel, Rafael, Rebecca, Rob, Robyn, Ross*, Ryan*, Sabrina, Sam*, Samantha, Samuel, Sara*, Sarah*, Scott*, Sean, Sylvia*, Taylor, Thomas, Tim, Timothy, Toby, Todd*, Tomas, Veronica, Wes, Will, and Yana.

The *asterisk denotes more than one person with that name helped.

Thank you all!

I also reached out to the staff at SXSW towards the end of the process to make sure that none of the things I was recommending were different this year. They were very kind and helpful, albeit they did not control the content and this isn’t any kind of sponsorship or partnership.