StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Arlyse
Sep 2

I’ve always wanted to know more about how Film Festivals work and this article gave me insights to the filmmaking industry that I never thought I needed! Going to TIFF is definitely going on my bucket list 💞👀

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