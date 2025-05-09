StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shiona Penrake's avatar
Shiona Penrake
12m

Really interesting piece. A few things Uwe said has confirmed my worries about the state of the film industry. And he’s absolutely correct about filmmaking not being a stable moneymaker - in this age, it can only be a passion project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luca's avatar
Luca
11h

really insightful interview. thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture