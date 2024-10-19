We're in a golden era for horror movies
The genre is bigger, more diverse, and more global than ever before.
For the past year, I have been immersed in a world of horror.
Don’t worry, my personal life is fine, I mean that I have been crunching every imaginable data point related to the production and consumption of horror movies.
The end result is the Horror Movie Report - an epic study of all 27,000+ horror films ever made through the lens of data, covering …
