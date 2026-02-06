Next Thursday, I shall be joining many in the film community in wintry Berlin for the Berlin Film Festival and European Film Market.

(If you’re going to be in Berlin too, reach out, and we can grab a coffee.

Berlin tends to be more compact and siloed than Cannes, but just as useful for understanding the market. You can read my summary of last year’s EFM here- Six big takeaways from the Berlin European Film Market 2025.

To prepare for meine Reise zur Berlinale, I have gone through the programme with a fine-tooth comb to get a sense of what awaits us.

I’ll go through it in detail later in the article, but here are the key themes as I see them:

The biggest conversation is about how to get through the next few years. AI has become everyday work. The franchise dream is being handled more carefully. Audiences are part of the plan from day one. Technology as tools rather than magic. Environmental impact is something you now have to account for. Fair work and representation are built into the conversation. Rules and regulations are shaping what gets made.

If you’re attending, you may enjoy this year’s EFM, then you may enjoy my breakdown of tips from 237 film industry professionals - Tips for attending the European Film Market

Let’s start by looking at what the EFM has been about in the recent past, before going through those themes in more detail.

Two decades of EFM sessions

To put the 2026 programme in the right historical context, I began by reviewing the past 20 years of EFM sessions. It was a fascinating journey that showed perennial problems as true today as they were then, alongside things that seem like distant memories (3D, VR, and NFTs, oh my!).

But in those new buzzwords and technologies, the same themes keep popping up. Virtual reality echoes earlier optimism around 3D cinema. NFTs replay familiar arguments about ownership and scarcity that are at the heart of most value extraction. Perhaps direct-to-fan platforms are just the latest version of many a producer’s long-running ambition to bypass distributors.

After reading a whole bunch of old EFM programmes, Internet Archive snapshots and contemporaneous press reports, here’s what 20 years of EFM sessions felt like to me:

What EFM 2026 has in store for us

And that brings us to the present moment. There are 131 sessions taking place over just seven days.

As I’ve shown in previous research, although film industry events may at first seem to span several weeks, they are almost always focused on the first weekend.

And EFM 2026 is no exception. Anecdotally, I have heard a number of people say they’re flying in only briefly, with few expected to stay past Monday.

We can see this reflected in the event programming. Although the sister event, the Berlin Film Festival, takes place over eleven days (12th to 22nd February), the market will focus on just four days (Friday 13th to Monday 16th February).

Reading between the lines of those 131 sessions, the key themes seem to be: