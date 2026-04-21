Here is a 36-page guide I wrote for Raindance on how to best navigate the Cannes Film Festival and Marché du Film. Download your free copy below:

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Every spring, around this time, my inbox develops a particular shape.

Somebody emails to ask which badge they need. Somebody else emails to say they’ve been told Cannes tickets are ‘a lottery’ and is that really true? A first-time producer wants to know if they should bring business cards or a link. A publicist is panicking about the new dress code. And at least one person, every single year, asks me what shoes to wear.

The 79th Festival de Cannes opens on 12 May 2026, with the Marché du Film running 12 to 20 May. Around 15,000 market professionals from 140 countries will be there, and at least a third of them will be first-timers.

I’ve pulled together the questions I actually get asked, the ones people don’t ask until they land, and the ones they should ask but don’t. What follows draws on a survey I ran of 575 Cannes veterans, the festival’s own documentation, and the 2025 and 2026 rule changes that have caught several return visitors off guard.

Accreditation

Which badge do I need?

Six tracks, but most first-timers only need to worry about two.

If you’re a working industry professional who wants access to the Palais, Official Selection screenings, pavilions and panels, you want Festival accreditation. It is ‘free’, with an asterisk. A mandatory €24 (inc. VAT) environmental contribution, introduced in 2021, is non-refundable even if your application is rejected.

If you are a producer, distributor, sales agent or financier who wants access to the market, its screenings, Cinando and the Marché events, you want the Marché du Film badge. That is paid, and not cheap. Screen Daily’s 2024 reporting put it at €429 early-bird, €499 standard, €600 late. Marché director Guillaume Esmiol told Screen Daily that about 40% of badges go at the early-bird rate and only 1% at the late walk-up price.

The other four tracks: Press accreditation (tightly policed, returning journalists must submit prior coverage), 3 Days in Cannes (free, for cinephiles aged 18 to 28), Cinéphiles (for locals, via the mayor’s office), and SFC Rendez-vous Industry — formerly Short Film Corner — for short filmmakers with a project in the Market Catalogue.

One counter-intuitive fact: actors are not eligible for a Marché badge. They can only apply for a Festival badge. Producers, distributors, sales agents, exhibitors, financiers and film-industry service companies are eligible for the Marché.

When does the portal open?

For 2026: accreditation opened on 2 February 2026 and closes on 15 April 2026 for standard applications. A late fee of €224 (inc. VAT) kicks in from 1 April. Multiple attendee accounts confirm that February and early-March applications for 3 Days in Cannes got in while late-March ones were rejected on capacity grounds — the “rolling review” line is real.

The badge colour thing: is the caste system real?

Yes. And it is brutal.

For press, the ranking runs white (top), pink with yellow dot, pink, blue, yellow (bottom). For industry attendees there are also grey, orange and black badges for crew, photographers and technical staff. Euronews described the hierarchy as ‘Divergent-style segregations’, which is the most accurate line anyone has written about it.

Your badge colour matters because it dictates when tickets appear on your dashboard each morning. The higher-tier badges get first pick at 7 am; lower tiers wait until 8 am; and on J-2 and J-1 — two days and one day before each screening — unclaimed tickets are released to all categories without distinction. That is not a minor detail. It is the single biggest determinant of which films you’ll actually see.

Tickets

Is Cannes ticketing really a lottery?

No.

The myth persists mainly because the outcome feels random. The official explanation, buried on the festival’s own ticketing page, is explicit: when the ticket office opens four days before each screening, quotas are initially allocated to each accredited category, with professional accreditations prioritised. One minute before seats are released each morning, users connected to the site are moved into a waiting room and admitted “based on a random draw”. That is the only genuinely random element. In 2025, 90% of accredited users logged in to the site in under 2 minutes.

So it’s not a lottery. It’s an algorithm rewarding badge status and early access.

How does the 4-day rolling window work?

For each screening, reservations open between four days and 15 minutes before the screening (one hour before for Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings). New seats appear at 7am or 8am depending on your badge tier. On J-2 and J-1, unclaimed inventory is released without category distinction. That’s the window where lower-tier and cinephile badges have their best shot.

In 2024, 95% of tickets were gone within 15 minutes of opening. In 2026, reservations open on 8 May.

Why do tickets show ‘sold out’ when the theatre is half-empty?

Three reasons. Attendees hoard tickets and no-show. Algorithmic quotas under-allocate to whichever tier actually turned up. And for gala screenings, big blocks of seats are held back for artistic teams and invited guests until the last minute.

Since the 2024 ticketing revamp, if you no-show twice you’re auto-blocked from bookings for 48 hours. Cancel at least an hour before the screening to avoid penalty. It’s rumoured that journalists are exempt from this rule, but I couldn’t get confirmation either way.

What do I do if I don’t get a ticket?

The last-minute queue is where underdogs thrive. In 2025, 18,000 seats were allocated through those last-minute queues. Competition films screen at the Cineum in Cannes La Bocca up to four days after their Lumière gala, and the festival reinstated its fourth large theatre there in 2025. The festival itself reports that ‘a huge majority’ of badge-holders queuing at the Cineum get in.

Official Selection films also screen an average of 3 more times after their première. So if you miss your must-see on day one, you haven’t missed it.

Any screenings that are easier to get into?

Yes, and the festival tells you this itself. First screenings around 8:30 am and last screenings from 10 pm are the least oversubscribed. Early birds and night owls eat well at Cannes.

The Marché floor

I’m a producer with a film to sell. Should I spend my week on the Marché floor?

Largely no, and this is the single biggest first-timer trap.

The Marché is enormous. Roughly 15,000 professionals from 140 countries, around 600 exhibitors, over 4,000 films and projects, 250 industry events, more than 80 keynotes, panels and conferences, and 1,500 screenings. The booth floor in the Palais basement — ‘the Riviera’ — is vast, loud, and optically impressive.

It is also where sellers are, not buyers. The buyers spend their time in hotel suites and balcony offices along the Croisette. That’s where acquisition executives take meetings.

Their day is a rotation of Cinando-booked calls, poster walls at the Majestic terrace, and the occasional screening. Very few of them walk the Marché floor in any serious way.

So what actually is Cinando, and why does everyone whisper about it?

Cinando is the year-round B2B database underneath the Marché, launched in 2003. Companies, contacts, projects, screeners, market attendees, and screening schedules. It’s where pre-festival meetings get arranged and where buyers, sellers and producers look each other up before the first espresso.

A one-year Cinando subscription is included with every Marché badge. This is, by some distance, the single biggest non-cash benefit of paying for the Marché tier. If you’ve paid for a Marché badge and you’re not using Cinando to pre-book meetings four to six weeks out (i.e. now!), you have effectively rented a car and left it in the car park.

What’s the Croisette Package, and do I need it?

For sales companies, studios and film institutions operating from hotels or apartments rather than taking a Palais stand, the Marché now requires the Croisette Package.

In 2024, it was priced from around €2,100 to €2,400 for three badges for companies with turnover under €2m, and €4,400 to €4,900 for six badges for companies above.

Individual Marché badges on their own no longer unlock the same off-Palais operating rights. Practitioners read it as a roughly €1,000 premium per company; the Marché defends it as sustainability- and sales-company-eligibility-driven.

What about the Producers Network?

The Producers Network is capped at 370 producers each year. Eligibility requires a feature with commercial theatrical release or SVOD acquisition in the past four years. Its breakfast-meeting format (i.e. matchmaker rounds with other producers across territories) is one of the best single uses of your week if you qualify.

Dress code

Is the black-tie rule real?

For the 7pm and 10pm gala screenings at the Lumière, yes. The charter requires evening wear.

But the 2025 wording is more permissive than most people assume. A little black dress, a cocktail dress, a dark-coloured pantsuit, a dressy top with black trousers are all explicitly fine. Elegant shoes or sandals, with or without a heel. No sneakers. A dark suit with bow-tie or dark-coloured tie, including a plain necktie, now complies.

Daytime screenings and non-galas only require ‘proper attire’. Business casual works fine.

What’s the 2025 nudity and voluminous-dress rule?

Two new additions to the charter, both directly prompted by 2024. After ‘naked dressing’ appeared on the red carpet (Bella Hadid in Saint Laurent at The Apprentice, Naomi Campbell in Chanel at Furiosa) and an unusually high volume of train-heavy gowns disrupted seating, the 2025 charter reads:

For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.

Enforcement was real. Halle Berry changed her Gaurav Gupta train gown at the 2025 opening, saying “I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it’s too big of a train.” Heidi Klum tested the boundary with a blush-pink Elie Saab train that spilled more than two metres along the red carpet, “in direct contradiction of the new Cannes dress guidelines,” and walked it anyway. Some sheer styling still appeared but with nude underlays.

The ‘decency’ clause has legal teeth. Article 222-32 of the French Criminal Code sits in the paragraph on sexual exposure and harassment, and punishes “exhibition sexuelle” in a public place with up to one year in prison and a €15,000 fine. The festival is not bluffing.

Is the flats ban over?

Officially, yes. The 2015 ‘Flatgate’ era in which women turned away from Carol and other galas for not wearing heels is over… on paper. Current wording explicitly allows ‘elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel’.

That said, enforcement remains a bit subjective. In 2019, then-Variety editor Claudia Eller was stopped on the red carpet for wearing flats before eventually getting in, and in 2022 Dene producer Kelvin Redvers was initially blocked from the Les Amandiers premiere for wearing traditional beaded moccasins. Veterans recommend packing slim flats in a clutch and changing at the foot of the red carpet.

And no tote bags or backpacks at gala screenings - small clutches only. There are lockers near Gare Maritime which stay open until 12:30 am.

Accommodation

How expensive are hotels, really?

My past research showed, a standard Majestic room runs €815 a night during the festival versus €205 a night the week before. Carlton, Martinez and the JW Marriott all show similar 3 to 5 times inflation. The Likibu Cannes rental index spikes 177% in May, from about $221 a night year-round to around $612. Apartment rentals near the Croisette start around €190 a night, but that is a floor, not a ceiling.

I missed the booking window. Where do I stay?

In rough order of convenience: Le Suquet (old town, walkable, moderate), La Bocca (cheaper, 10 to 20 minute bus), Le Cannet (4 km north, residential), Juan-les-Pins or Antibes (20 to 30 minutes by TER train), Golfe-Juan (10 minute train), Mandelieu-la-Napoule and Mougins (car required).

Staying in Nice is technically possible but the post-10 pm screening commute back is punishing and generally discouraged.

How do I avoid rental fraud?

The Marché publishes a warning every year about scammers using Festival or Palme d’Or logos and vanishing after payment. Use the Cannes Tourism Office hotel portal, or the Marché’s official partner Immosol for apartments, which offers accreditation-linked discounts.

Getting there and getting around

Which is the best way from Nice airport to Cannes?

Five options, ranked by value:

The L2 tram runs directly to both Nice airport terminals. It was inaugurated in December 2018, extended to full airport service in June 2019, and extended to Port Lympia in December 2019. BlaBlaCar rideshare from the airport typically runs €15 to €20.

Do not rent a car. Parking is tightly restricted, the Croisette is closed for red-carpet setup, and most streets are narrow and pedestrianised. A car is only useful if you’re staying in Mougins or the villages and need real flexibility.

What will a day actually cost me?

Espresso at a side-street café is €1.80 to €3.

The same espresso on the Majestic terrace is €8 to €12.

Baguette at Monoprix: €1.20.

Casual lunch: €15 to €22.

Mid-range dinner: €35 to €60.

Beer: €6 to €9.

Cocktail: €16 to €22, or €25 plus at luxury hotel bars.

Taxi across Cannes: €15 to €25.

The €50-plus restaurants can be largely avoided by heading inland to Rue Meynadier and the Marché Forville.

Carry €50 to €100 cash for market stalls and tipping, but cards work almost everywhere, including taxis.

Parties

How do I get into the famous parties?

You don’t. The A-list parties (amfAR Gala at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Chopard Love Night, Vanity Fair at the Cap) are genuinely invite-only and concierge-brokered, at tens of thousands of euros per seat. Don’t waste energy on them.

Realistic targets for a first-time industry attendee: country pavilion happy hours (UK, Irish, Canadian sometimes offer drinks from 5pm), sales-company cocktails at the Majestic and Martinez (Cinando contacts are your way in as a plus-one), and (the one that genuinely matters) the Petit Majestic.

The Petit Majestic is the open-air late-night bar on Rue Tony Allard, alongside the Majestic hotel. From roughly 23:00 until 4 am, it is where the real industry gossip happens, where deals get sketched on napkins, and where you need good shoes and the right energy, not an invitation. Every Cannes veteran you’ll meet will tell you this, and they will all think they are the first to tell you. They are not. But they are right.

Where do coffee meetings actually happen?

Majestic terrace is the status default, expensive and busy.

Martinez terrace is calmer and very expensive.

The Grand Hotel (as it used to be known) has been rebranded as The Mondrian and so might not be as affordable and relaxed as people think.

The JW Marriott ground-floor bar is the workhorse for catch-ups between screenings.

Gray d’Albion lobby handles mid-tier meetings.

Rule of thumb: agree the venue when you book the meeting. The hierarchy signal matters.

The mistakes veterans told me they wish they’d avoided

When I surveyed 575 Cannes veterans in 2016, five mistakes dominated the replies. They remain the five most accurate predictions of a wasted first trip a decade later.

Staying the full 12 days. Attendance drops sharply after the first Sunday, when over 80% of attendees are still there. Three to five days over the opening weekend is what works for most industry first-timers, not the whole festival. Overbooking screenings at the expense of meetings. You can always catch the films later. If they’re good, they’ll find distribution. Pick one or two screenings a day and keep daylight free for meetings and pavilion events. Hunting buyers on the Marché floor. Buyers live in hotel offices and balcony suites. Use Cinando to book them, not the floor. Wrong shoes. Cobblestones, ten-plus kilometres of walking a day, plus formal evening footwear. Veterans carry two pairs. Ignoring the no-show penalty. Two no-shows is a 48-hour ban. Cancel by an hour before.

Secondary misfires include:

Not learning the minimal French greetings (Bonjour before every transaction is non-negotiable)

Assuming Uber availability during peak hours (it collapses around premiere times)

Skipping meals because screenings overlap (carry snacks)

Wearing a white shirt that won’t survive the red-carpet photographers’ lights

Sending half-finished pitch decks in the follow-up emails from the train.

Notes

The survey of 575 Cannes veterans was conducted by me in 2016. Some responses have aged; the core patterns have not. Pricing and policy details are drawn from Festival-Cannes.com, the Marché du Film‘s official rate card, Screen Daily reporting, Filmmaker Magazine’s independent-producer strategy guide, and the Hollywood Reporter, Variety, WWD, Euronews, and Deadline for dress-code and distribution reporting.

Some prices and policies move year to year. Where 2026 figures are confirmed (accreditation opening and closing dates, the late-fee regime), I’ve used them. Where a figure is a 2024 or 2025 number and hasn’t been updated for 2026, I’ve flagged that in the text. Hotel and apartment rates are approximations and shift week-to-week; the 3 to 5 times inflation multiplier is the more reliable figure.

A caveat I owe to attendees outside Europe: most of my practitioner sources are UK- or US-based. The pavilion and Producers Network routes for other regions work differently, and readers based in Africa, Asia or Latin America should go via their national film agency or the Marché’s regional liaison for the most accurate route in.