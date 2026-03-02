StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anandshiv's avatar
Anandshiv
3d

Does the extremely low success rate suggest that story errors may play a larger role than filmmaking errors in determining outcomes?

If that’s the case, could it be that filmmaking errors are simply easier to recognize, while story errors remain more subtle?

Which raises the intriguing question: how might we go about discovering story errors in the first place?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stephen Follows
GATTACA's avatar
GATTACA
1d

People have a huge tolerance for plot holes; examples include Interstellar, Ready Player One, and Knives Out. All three movies are illogical as hell, yet people love them. I always think it's evidence that humans are bad at reasoning and logic. No wonder the most hated curriculum is math.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture