This article is part of my ‘Big Ideas’ series, in which I explore the evolving landscape of the film industry. Each instalment combines data, research, and analysis to go deep on a trend, idea or case study to reshape the film business over the next decade.

The more I’ve learned about Tyler Perry the more inspired I’ve become.

His story is a masterclass in focus resilience and independent thinking. He never waited for permission, never followed the rules, and never chased industry approval.

He built his own system on his own terms and proved it could work.

Here are ten things Tyler Perry does well that filmmakers should take to heart:

Keep going when no one shows up. He wrote in his car, staged plays in near-empty churches, and kept working until the audience found him. Focus on the people others ignore. He built his career by speaking to Black audiences the industry overlooked and never stopped putting them first. Own what you create. He held onto the rights to his work from the start and built an empire by staying in control. Spend less so you can decide more. He kept budgets tight, avoided debt, and made choices without having to ask permission. Turn yourself into the brand. He made Madea famous, used his own name to sell tickets, and built trust by staying personal. Keep going when people criticise you. He heard the backlash, stayed the course, and made more of what his audience loved. Build your own space. He created a space that could produce, finance, and distribute his work without needing outside help. Move fast and finish things. He writes quickly, shoots quickly, and gets the work out while others are still planning. Pick partners who respect your vision. He worked with major platforms but only on terms that gave him room to lead. Stay ready to shift. He moved into streaming early, changed formats when needed, and kept evolving without waiting for the industry.

Let’s dig into each one a little deeper…

1. Keep going when no one shows up

Tyler Perry’s career is defined not by his successes but by the resilience that carried him through failures. His early years saw him repeatedly attempt to launch his play “I Know I’ve Been Changed”, only to face empty theatres and financial loss. Despite setbacks that cost him everything and left him temporarily homeless, Perry treated each failure as motivation to refine his ideas, improve his craft and strengthen his resolve.

Reflecting on this challenging time, Perry said:

I lost everything I had, ended up homeless, but I didn't let that stop me. It took me seven years for that play to take off. Any flame you light too quickly will quickly die. You've got to build it a slow burn.

On another podcast, Perry further explained

Every door that was closed, every time the show didn't work out, nobody showed up, all of that was preparing me for this moment.

Perry again showcased resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. When film and television production halted worldwide, he created "Camp Quarantine" at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, enabling safe filming while the industry remained stalled.

Lesson to be learned - Approach setbacks as opportunities for creative solutions. Long-term success depends upon responding patiently and creatively to failure, emerging stronger and better prepared for whatever’s next.

2. Focus on the people others ignore

Tyler Perry built his entire career by noticing the audiences that Hollywood consistently overlooked.

From his first stage plays touring the “Chitlin' Circuit” to blockbuster film franchises capturing Black family dynamics, Perry prioritised a community that larger studios often disregarded. This allowed him to develop a fiercely loyal fan base dedicated to his work.

In describing the roots of this decision, Perry explained:

When I was coming up, people would say 'When are you going to cross over?' Meaning, change who you are to invite other people in. I never believed in that. I always believed in serving my audience, super-serving them. I've never apologised for my skin and I'm never going to apologise for the way I express my art through this skin.”

This clarity around his intended audience translates powerfully to his storytelling style. Perry’s narratives centre unmistakably on Black experiences, cultural themes and real challenges that resonate deeply with his core fan base.

Lesson to be learned - By prioritising an audience that mainstream industry overlooks, you can build sustained loyalty and commercial success. Instead of diluting your voice to chase broader acceptance, serve your core community with clarity, commitment and authenticity.

3. Own what you create

Few lessons from Tyler Perry’s career are clearer than this one.

From the very start of his stage-play days in regional theatres, Perry understood that owning the rights to his creative output was non-negotiable.

While other emerging creators might surrender control for funding, Perry resolved to keep ownership and leverage that strength in negotiation. This decision shaped his entire approach to the entertainment industry.