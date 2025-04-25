StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Poppy's avatar
Poppy
2h

What an insightful and affirming piece Stephen. The exhaustion, 'should I just give up?' and losing passion elements are something that I have definitely reckoned with immensely during the production of my first feature film over the past year. It's both reassuring to know that these feelings are shared by so many but also fairly depressing as well. I look forward to reading more about what you find out. I will be keeping a close eye on the segment about the world of festival submissions as I will be entering imminently into that phase!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture