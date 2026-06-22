StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Mark
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Great read and thought provoking as always. I found myself wondering about the missing representation in films - what are the most popular jobs that don’t ever get mentioned (or rare jobs in films). Different study for someday. Thanks for your fact finding and humor.

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