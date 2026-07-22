StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D.L. Holmes's avatar
D.L. Holmes
1d

Thank you so much for taking the time to write about this! I was wondering for the last 4 months what happened to the site.

The story behind TheNumber and also ZEGO is both scary and infuriating. Scary because having a livelihood even remotely connected to the internet has never been so fragile if a single cyberattack could push a 37-year-old business into bankruptcy and a site like TheNumbers to a skeletal state. Infuriating because watching these AI firms destroy things so rapaciously is like watching a train wreck in real time and being unable to do anything about it.

Reply
Share
John Shaw's avatar
John Shaw
1d

Thank you, Stephen, for this article. I’ve been acquainted with Bruce since his entrance in the film industry. He is above all a great gentleman as well as a highly intelligent person I respect.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture