I often get asked if there is a formula for making money with movies. The short answer is that there isn’t one, and even if there were, it would soon stop working due to audience fatigue.

But…

There are repeated patterns and signals we see often among the films that make money versus those that fail.

This gets to the heart of the complexity of making a sustainable business model in film. Film sits at the intersection of art and business, two quite different worlds:

Business thrives on control, on repetition, on figuring something out and then doing that exact thing a million times. Invent, patent, repeat.

Conversely, Art depends on destruction, on reinvention, on finding new ideas and fresh ways of working which rip up the rule book. Bold, fresh, and different.

Therefore, the Business of Art is about trying to hold both ideas at once. Film businesses thrive by protecting what works for audiences while simultaneously finding a new way to delight them. That tension is the job.

To help with this, I have spent the last few months crunching the data to discover repeated pattens we see among profitable films. It draws on data on the estimated profitability of over 10,000 films, matched with more than four million audience responses.

This tells us what ordinary viewers say and feel about the films they watch, and how those conversations align with financial outcomes. The full Greenlight Signals report goes deeper, but this article highlights some of the most useful signals.

What signals are true across every genre?

Most of the profitable signals are genre-specific, and I’ll go through some later in the article. But first I wanted to share some that were almost universal. These are patterns which audiences respond to in the same way, almost no matter the genre or scale of the movie.

Make sure people know what’s going on. Films that establish a clear central idea early and communicate it consistently perform better than those that leave audiences confused or misled. The marketing needs to match the movie. Viewers reward films that deliver what was promised in the trailer and poster, even if the execution is modest, and punish those that shift tone or premise halfway through. Don’t make the film too long. Runtimes under two hours tend to correlate with stronger audience response and profitability, except in large-scale adventure or fantasy. Give characters clear wants and visible stakes. Stories with legible motivation and emotional tension hold attention and travel better across markets. End on a clear emotional note. Whether tragic or uplifting, films that leave audiences with a resolved feeling tend to get stronger word-of-mouth and rewatching. Keep rhythm and sound tight. Strong pacing and careful sound design protect immersion across all genres. Stick to one tone. Films that maintain a consistent mood and emotional contract with the audience perform better than those that jump between styles. Reward repeat viewing. Detail-rich worlds, quotable lines, or emotional comfort make audiences want to return, which extends a film’s lifespan.

There will be exceptions to every signal. What we’re talking about things which are frequently shown to matter across many movies. So take these as advice, rather than unbreakable rules.

Now let’s dig into the patterns on a per-genre-basis. The Greenlight Signals report goes into much more detail, and covers more genres, but here are some of the strongest patterns.

Thriller

Lay fair clues and make every thread come together in the end

Thrillers rely on precision. Every clue, cut and reveal has to line up so that when the ending lands it feels both shocking and inevitable. The audience needs to believe they could have seen it coming if they’d looked harder.

Examples include:

Se7en seeds a ruleset and breadcrumb trail that lines up perfectly with the final reveal.

Throughout Gone Girl it pays off planted cues with reveals that reframe earlier scenes while staying fair to the setup.

Prisoners threads clues and motifs across intersecting searches so the last act clicks into place.

Drama

Drama is about characters showing who they are through the choices they make

Among dramas, audiences discussing the depth of the characters was one of the strongest profitability signals l saw.

Audiences reward dramas in which the characters want something clear and act on their own inner logic. The depth comes from contradictions they can’t resolve, choices that cost them something, and small behaviours that hint at their past.

Some dramas I think do this well include:

A Separation maps competing principles and pressures so every decision feels inevitable yet costly.

Whiplash reveals character through escalating choices in pursuit of excellence, not through speeches.

The Father uses behaviour, framing and routine disruption to expose an inner world without over-explaining.

Call Me by Your Name builds depth through small habits, glances and a final choice that reframes the story.

Action

Make the danger feel immediate and the stakes personal