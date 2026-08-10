StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Matt's avatar
Matt
Oct 1

It’s funny how this even applies “below the line” - I work in IATSE, & the percentage of crew with multiple relatives by blood or marriage in the industry, going back generations, is astoundingly high.

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Rees Dale's avatar
Rees Dale
Sep 8

3/10, better odds than imagined, honestly!

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