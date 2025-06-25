STOP!

I really must impress upon you just how much this article will ruin a bunch of movies for you.

Seriously.

This article reveals the endings of 59 excellently crafted movies.

I can’t even give you a trigger warning as to which ones as to do so spoils that they have a twist.

So unless you are one of those weird people whose curiosity and love for data is somehow more important to them than respecting the hard work of filmmakers and their own chance of narrative fulfilment, close the tab and walk away.

.

.

Still here?

Good. Me too.

I love a movie with a twist

A well-executed twist becomes part of a movie’s identity.

But how often do they actually occur?

To find out, I analysed the plots of 26,710 movies, identifying 984 that contain a major plot twist.

What is a twist, anyway?

What counts as a true plot twist is never going to be something everyone agrees on.

In conducting this research I got ever-deeper down the rabbit warren of twists. Here’s what I learned:

I took a pretty broad approach to the movies I studied. I wanted to look at all reveals of information which fundamentally alter what we thought we knew in a surprising way.

How often do movies do the twist?

Across all the movies I looked at, 3.7% had what I regarded as a twist.

However this has not been a consistent feature. They were fairly rare until the 1960s, and really blossomed in and after the 2000.

Before I carry on, I wanted to give a quick shout out to another film data Substacker who I think does incredible research and writing. Stat Significant is a free weekly newsletter featuring data-centric essays about movies, music, TV, and more. When do we stop finding new music? Which TV shows got their finale right, and which didn't? Which movies popularized (or tarnished) baby names? It’s totally free and you can subscribe below:

Right, let’s do the twist again….

The most common types of plot twists

The most common element to movie twists is that of a reveal about someone’s previously-hidden identity and/or a coverup of the hidden information.

Some ideas overlap. Gone Girl uses a fake death and an unreliable narrator to flip the story midway through. The Invitation plays on suspicion until the final moments confirm the worst. Triangle traps its protagonist in a looping nightmare that only makes sense once you realise time isn’t moving the way it should.

Twisting in the winds of time

Some twist types never seem to go out of fashion, while others come in waves.

Fake deaths, staged crimes and secret conspiracies dominated in the early decades. Les Diaboliques kills a man off, hides the body, then brings him back to life. Laura builds its entire middle act on a woman we think is dead. The Third Man has Harry Lime step out of the shadows long after his funeral.

These kinds of twists are clean and dramatic, and give the audience a clear shock. But they’ve waned in their popularity with filmmakers. Staged events in particular have dropped off sharply since the 1960s. Fake deaths remain common but are less likely to anchor the entire plot.

The twists that have gained ground are the ones that unravel the mind.

Black Swan slips between reality and hallucination without warning.

Jacob’s Ladder keeps the viewer trapped in a dying man’s fragmented consciousness.

Stay and The Secret Window both dismantle their characters’ sense of self as the story collapses inward.

Family secrets have held steady. Stoker hides a history of violence beneath a polished surface. We Need to Talk About Kevin builds tension around a mother’s fear of what her son truly is. The Skeleton Key and The Orphan each reveal truths about family roles and identities that change the story’s entire shape. These twists don’t always shout. But when they land, they turn domestic space into something dangerous.

Let’s twist again

Finally, let’s go for a scorched earth policy on revealing twists. Below are a few of the interesting movie twists I learned about during this research:

Notes

Todays research was based around movie plots as described on Wikipedia and IMDb (if Wikipedia was too short).