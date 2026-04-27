StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin A Henderson's avatar
Robin A Henderson
2d

Deciding on the next Bond casting is the current multi-billion dollar quandary for Amazon. While your findings corroborated my understanding of the preference for a male British actor among audiences and the studio, it’s the first time I’ve seen data suggesting acceptance of racial diversity. Nabhaan Rizwan is a new name to me, but considering the other candidates, including Callum Turner, Rizwan is the one who most intrigues me.

Reply
Share
Marty Fink's avatar
Marty Fink
5h

Very early in what turned out to be a long showbiz career, I was in the room--a small screening room at Shepperton Studios--with three elders (Harry Saltzman, Cubby Broccoli and United Artists' head of international marketing, Fran Winikus) when they screened a reel of what seemed to be a Scottish army comedy featuring a young actor wearing a tank top and fatigues. I don't think any data was involved but they seemed very enthusiastic and quite pleased with themselves. (I, who had understood very little of the dialogue that came out of the young actor's mouth, stayed silent and concentrated on digesting the steak I had just ingested at the studio restaurant.) I don't know if the decision was made on that day but I did recognize the suave guy in the black tie when DR. NO opened.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stephen Follows · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture