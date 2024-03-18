StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Jonathan Ytreberg's avatar
Jonathan Ytreberg
Apr 7

Absolutely love this look at the transition period from black and white to color. Excited to dig into more of your posts!

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