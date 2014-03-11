This is the penultimate of ten articles revealing the results of my survey of 1,235 film industry professionals. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.

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Key findings - Video on Demand

61% of respondents thought that within 4 years the income from new revenue sources, such as iTunes and Video on Demand, will match the revenue earned by DVD at its peak.

Those who work in Sales, Distribution and Exhibition are the most pessimistic about the income from new sources.

48% of those who work in Sales & Distribution feel it will take more than 4 years to reach the revenue levels of DVD at its peak, if ever.

New revenue streams

I asked my respondents ‘Do you think that new revenue streams (such as iTunes, Video on Demand, etc) will match the level of revenue DVD used to generate at its peak?’.

Breakdown by sector

About the survey

The survey involved 1,235 film industry professionals, all of whom have attended at least one of the three major film markets (Cannes, Berlin or AFM) within the past five years. I asked questions on a variety of hot topics including piracy, the appeal of 3D, gender, and how optimistic industry professionals are for 2014. More details of the survey and my methodology can be found here and for any questions or clarification please contact me.