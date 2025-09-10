StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Geoff Harris
6h

Interesting that five UK based agencies are in the list of agencies repping the top 1000 directors, and two in the top 50 directors, I was surprised by this. I expected it would be all the US agencies but I guess it's that UK based directors are naturally making English speaking shows so there is a transfer of their high profile credits to US channels and cinemas.

Whereas European/Asian/other directors make shows and films that are less prominent in English speaking countries so they would be in less demand in the UK and US and so less visible at the agents of those countries.

