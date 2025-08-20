StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Irvin K's avatar
Irvin K
14h

Fascinating stuff! Loved reading about each color's meanings

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marshall Shaffer's avatar
Marshall Shaffer
1d

This makes me wonder how such trends evolve in conjunction with book covers — feel like the reverse has been true with pops of color becoming more of the norm to stand out on bookstore tables or to be visually appealing on BookTok/an Instagram flat-lay photo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Follows
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture