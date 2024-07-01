StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

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Michael
Jun 17, 2025

Interesting, since my getting here encompassed a perceived thought that the US would've been ranked 1st as the UAE did on the last graph. Actually that notion was more a tuned to feeling that Americans feel braver and stronger because of their overall depiction as winners in every single film scenario produced. My view of a national farce of strength, unity, bravery and America/ Americans being a Marvel hero is more to where my thoughts suggested a political brainwashing of psychology.

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