StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

StephenFollows.com - Using data to explain the film industry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Wright's avatar
Andrew Wright
3d

The Holdovers is an instant Christmas classic - I would expect to see it in future lists as a) it is set at Christmas and b) encapsulates what Christmas can be for many people i.e. antagonism (which eventually thaws to reveal humanity.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JKV's avatar
JKV
3d

For some strange reason that I can’t explain. ‘Field of Dreams’ is the film I revisit every Christmas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Stephen Follows
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture